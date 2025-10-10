The Mariners Will Be Playing With Fire Facing Detroit's Tarik Skubal
Just as the Mariners thought they had the American League Division Series all wrapped up, the Tigers busted out. Detroit picked up a 9-3 win on Wednesday and force a Game 7 back at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.
While having home field advantage is always a positive in the playoffs, the M's did drop Game 1 of the series there. However, the biggest obstacle for Seattle will be the man on the mound for the Tigers.
Quite possibly the best pitcher in all of Major League Baseball, Tarik Skubal poses a gigantic threat to the Mariners' chance of the survival in what has turned out to be a true test. The gritty Tigers have scrapped their way to a 2-2 tie with the M's, and they were able to hold back their ace for this moment.
On the bright side for the M's and their fan base, they have normally handled Skubal well, in comparison to the rest of the American League. In his their four starts against Seattle this season, the Mariners have managed to go 4-0 in those games
Still, it's a big risk. These games are where big-game pitchers like Skubal etch their name in the history books. It's where legends are made. And if Skubal wants to be mentioned among the immortals someday, he knows that a game like this is a big steps towards that.
Skubal is the Standard in the American League
Skubal's stats are superb. In 2024, he won the American League Cy Young Award, and captured the pitching Triple Crown --- leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.38), and strikeouts (228). He was an All-Star in both 2024 and this season.
This year, his numbers aren't quite as prolific, but he's still considered one of the contenders for the Cy Young Award once again. The year-old righthander went 13-6, and led the league again with a 2.21 ERA. He also racked up 241 strikeouts in the 2025 campaign.
So the biggest questions are: Does Tarik Skubal put on a heroic performance on Friday night? Or can Seattle get their bats sizzling and defeat the young star again? At this point, the M's have been known for their clutch play - especially down the stretch - but it's hard to bet against a prime time pitcher who is due for a win.
This one truly is a toss-up. As the M's prepare to walk through the fire and smoke of Skubal, all they can do is hope that the American League Championship Series will be there on the other side.