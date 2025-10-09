Tigers Sink Mariners, 9-3, to Force a Game 5 in ALDS
The Seattle Mariners stepped on the field at Detroit's Comerica Park with momentum on their side and a chance to eliminate the Tigers in their American League Division Series. But the will head back to the Emerald City for what will be a winner-take-all Game 5.
It wasn't pretty for the M's, who were defeated 9-3, following a convincing victory the day before. Despite being on the road, many prognosticators were still picking the Mariners to win today. Instead Seattle got slapped around, 9-3.
Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller started strong over the first four innings, holding Detroit scoreless. But he surrendered two runs in the fifth before being lifted from the game. And when the Seattle bullpen took over? Things got ugly fast. The Tigers tallied seven earned runs off a trio of relievers --- Gabe Speier, Edward Luzardo, and Carlos Varga. Luke Jackson was the only reliever to throw a scoreless inning, and that came when the outcome was essentially already settled.
The Tigers had contributions all through the lineup, getting home runs from Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, and Javier Baez. Meanwhile, the first four hitters in Seattle's lineup (Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Jorge Polanco) combined to go 2-for-18, with one RBI.
Mariners will Face Tarik Skubal
Unfortunately for the Mariners, the trip back home to T-Mobile Park won;t be a comfortable one. They are not only dealing with the fact that they missed a chance to finish off the series, but also with what lies ahead. 2024 Cy Young Award winner and one of the best pitchers in MLB, Tarik Skubal, will take the mound in the deciding Game 5. Detroit manager AJ Hinch set his rotation up that way after the Tigers' win in Game 1.
"I have the second move depending on what the other side's going to do,” Hinch said this week. “One of the pressure points that this team can put on by being all-in and by us willing to do everything ... and we're willing to do anything -- and that gives us the second choice to be able to do whatever.”
The Mariners have not yet officially announced their Game 5 starter, though George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA in the regular season) is the most likely candidate. The two teams will settle it all on Friday; first pitch is scheduled for 2:40 PM EST.