The Seattle Mariners Are in a Tough Spot This Week as Trade Deadline Nears
After taking two-of-three from the Houston Astros over the weekend, the Seattle Mariners should be flying high, but instead they are in a precarious position as a new week begins - for multiple reasons.
The Brewers are no easy task
First, Milwaukee comes to town having won 10 consecutive games. The Brewers just swept the World Champion Dodgers for the second time this season and have pulled into a tie with the Chicago Cubs atop the National League Central. Furthermore, they are bringing three very solid pitchers to town for these three matchups.
Brandon Woodruff, though just coming back from an injury that cost him all of 2024, is a two-time All-Star. In just two starts back, he's struck out 18 batters in 10.1 innings, already looking his old self.
Jacob Misiorowski, armed with arguably the best fastball of any starter in the sport, will be difficult on Tuesday, and Quinn Priester just struck out 10 Dodgers in his last outing.
Arizona and Houston play each other this week
File this one under 'damned if you do, damned if you don't.' The Mariners would love to see the Diamondbacks lose because it would make a trade of Eugenio Suarez to Seattle more likely. Arizona is 50-50 and 4.5 games back in the wild card, and more losses would go a long way toward making them sellers. Seattle would welcome that, however, they would not love to see it come at the expense of Houston.
The Astros already lead the Mariners by four games in the American League West, and if they are to knock off Arizona, that will only widen the gap in the division.
