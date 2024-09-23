Seattle Mariners Double-A Affiliate Looking To Claim League Championship
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin their penultimate series of the season at 5:10 p.m. PT on Monday against the Houston Astros.
The Mariners are still looking to clinch a spot in the postseason with six games left in the year. But while they're still looking to book a ticket to October, one of their minor league affiliates has already started playing for a title.
Seattle's Double-A club Arkansas Travelers played Game 1 of a best-of-three Texas League Championship Series on Sunday against the Oakland Athletic's Double-A team the Midland RockHounds.
The RockHounds beat the Travelers 10-8 on Sunday in a back-and-forth contest.
Arkansas started the game with a 5-3 lead through two innings before Midland came back to take a 10-5 lead through eight innings.
The Travelers had one last gasp in them in the top of the ninth inning. The Mariners' No. 2 prospect and the No. 34 prospect in all of baseball (according to MLB Pipeline) had an RBI single and Jared Oliva hit a two-run homer. Those pair of hits gave Arkansas the eventual final of 10-8.
Young finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Oliva went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Oliva's hits included his homer and a double.
The Travelers will need to win two straight games to claim the Texas League championship.
They'll get their chance to tie the RockHounds at 4:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark. If Arkansas wins Game 2, they'll play the if-necessary game at 4:35 p.m. PT on Wednesday, also at North Little Rock, Ark.
Seattle's Low-A affiliate the Modesto Nuts has won their respective league championship. Hopefully for the organization the Travelers can follow suit and that luck can extend to major league club.
