The Seattle Mariners Inability to Beat the New York Yankees Over Last Decade is Absurd
NEW YORK - If you feel like the Seattle Mariners can never beat the New York Yankees, you're pretty much right.
After a 9-6 loss against the Pinstripes on Wednesday night, the Mariners have officially dropped both series's against New York this season. They are just 1-4 against the Bronx Bombers, and this is a trend that has gone on for years.
According to the Yankees' postgame notes, the Mariners have now lost or split 18 of the 21 series's against New York dating back to 2014. Furthermore, the M's are 16-37 against New York in their last 53 games, since 2016. The Mariners have also faltered at Yankee Stadium, going 7-18 in their last 25 meetings there.
Through the first two losses of this series, it's been a bevy of different issues for Seattle. A rain delay hampered a solid start from Logan Gilbert on Tuesday in what turned out to be a 10-3 loss, and a poor start from Logan Evans doomed the group on Wednesday.
Seattle did hit four homers on Wednesday, hoping to build some offensive momentum heading into Thursday's series finale, which is at 4:05 p.m. PT.
The Mariners will send All-Star Bryan Woo to the mound for his final start of the first half, while the Yankees counter with former All-Star Marcus Stroman.
Woo has brilliant this season, going 8-4 with a 2.77 ERA. Stroman has spent most of the year on the injured list, going 1-1 with a 7.45 ERA.
The Mariners will close out the first half against the Detroit Tigers Friday-Sunday.
