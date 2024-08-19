The Seattle Mariners Lead Baseball in One of the Least Desirable Categories Ever
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday night at 64-61 on the season. They are 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 5.5 games back in the wild card race. All this despite once-holding a 10.0 game lead in the division.
The biggest culprit for the team's stunning collapse has been the lack of offense, which has failed to support the best starting staff in the league.
In fact, the Mariners now lead baseball in just about the most undesirable stat you can lead in. It comes from Katie Sharp, who is a statisician for the New York Yankees.
Yankees now have 4 losses this season in which the starter pitched 6+ scoreless innings.
The only MLB team with more is the Mariners (5).
So, this stat was birthed out of the fact that the Yankees got a great performance from Marcus Stroman on Sunday night, only to see the bullpen lose it in the ninth and 10th innings. But it's been a similar story for the Mariners this year, who have seen five great starts like this wasted by an offense that can't separate and a bullpen that can't always hold a 1-0 or 2-0 lead. Just last week, the Mariners got 7.0 inning scoreless efforts from Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller, only to see the bullpen surrender leads in the eighth inning. The Mariners lost to the Tigers 3-2 and 2-1 in those games, two of the worst losses of the year.
The Mariners will play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
