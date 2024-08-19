Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Passes Alex Rodriguez on Impressive List in Team History

Most RBI in a @Mariners player's first 4 MLB seasons:

366- Alvin Davis (1984-87)

344- Ken Griffey Jr. (1989-92)

315- Jim Presley (1984-87)

264- Kyle Seager (2011-14)

242- Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04)

229- Cal Raleigh (2021-24 via a 2-run HR vs PIT today)

228- Alex Rodriguez (1994-97) pic.twitter.com/njG22k1cqa