Mariners On Wrong Side of T-Mobile Park History in Friday Win vs. Angels
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, 5-4, thanks to some late-game heroics from first baseman Ty France.
France's eighth-inning home run broke a 4-4 tie and helped the M's move to 32-27 on the season. They are in first place in the American League West as we hit the month of June on Saturday.
However, the game on Friday didn't need to be that close, as the Mariners were up 4-0 in the top of the seventh inning before surrendering a game-tying grand slam to Angels' pinch-hitter Jo Adell. For Adell, it was his 11th homer of the year and put the M's on the wrong side of some T-Mobile Park history.
Per @AngelsPR on social media:
The last two pinch hit grand slams (Alberto Callaspo - May 26, 2012) and Jo Adell (tonight) are the only pinch hit grand slams in T-Mobile Park history (by any team).
That Callaspo grand slam in 2012 actually came off Mariners' Hall of Famer Felix Hernandez, making it even more difficult to relive. Hitting pinch-hit grand slams is not an easy thing to do, but considering that T-Mobile Park is officially 25 years old this year, you'd like to hope that the M's can get one themselves somewhere down the line just to get on the board.
The Mariners and Angels will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 4:15 p.m. PT. The game will be nationally televised on FOX as Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Mariners.
