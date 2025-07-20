These Two Players Could Be the Key to Seattle Mariners Landing Eugenio Suarez in Trade
It's been well-reported that the Seattle Mariners are interested in a reunion with third baseman Eugenio Suarez this trade season. And with a top farm system, the Mariners should have no problem making any deal they want this July.
However, what if the M's didn't have to dip into their treasure trove of prospects, and could give the D-backs someone not named Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson or Jonny Farmelo?
Enter this note, from Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Diamondbacks, who lost starters Corbin Burnes and Jordan Montgomery, along with co-closers Martinez and A.J. Puk, to Tommy John surgery, are telling teams they want pitching in return for the players they move at the deadline.
Their only starters under control for next season are Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Eduardo Rodriguez.
While it would never be just a 1-for-1 trade, what if the Mariners could trade Logan Evans or Emerson Hancock to Arizona to help facilitate a deal? Both players have been useful to the Mariners this season, but with a hopeful return of Bryce Miller looming, one of them could be more expendable at this point. Furthermore, Arizona doesn't have much of an appetite for a full rebuild, so trading for Hancock or Evans would give them a major league ready starter with several years of team control.
Both players have also shown potential and flashed brilliance for the M's. Hancock is a former first-round pick who has unleashed upper-90s velocity this season. He's under contract through 2030. Evans is 3-3 with a 3.81.
Again, the M's will likely still have to dip into the farm system to get a deal over the goal line, but perhaps one of these pitchers can be an enticing centerpiece for the D-backs to consider.
