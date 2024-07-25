This Graphic Shows Just How Bad Things are Going For the Seattle Mariners
It's easy to see that things are spiraling out of control for the Seattle Mariners right now. The M's once 10.0 game lead in the American League West is now a 1.0 game deficit.
The team has lost eight of its last nine games and has lost 20 of its last 29 games overall. The embarrassing offensive performances are now a nightly occurrence and the M's just scored three runs in three games against the pitiful Los Angeles Angels. Furthermore, the injuries are piling up with Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford on the injured list - and Gregory Santos quite possibly behind them.
And then there's this chart, which is sure to infuriate Mariners players and Mariners fans alike, courtesy of Brooksgate.
The Mariners lead baseball in ERA, WHIP, and batting average against while ranking last offensively in batting average, doubles and strikeouts. They are also 28th in on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
The Mariners truly are wasting an elite starting staff of George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. While the offense is the main culprit, the bullpen has struggled as well. Ryne Stanek, Trent Thornton and Gregory Santos each had their hands in blowing games to the Angels in this most recent series.
The Mariners will do their best to rectify things over the weekend when they take on the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. The White Sox have the worst record in all of baseball and haven't won since the All-Star break began, but they will throw solid starters Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet in this series, which begins on Friday.
