Angry Seattle Mariners Fans Call For Manager Scott Servais to Be Fired on "X"
The Seattle Mariners continued their recent slide on Wednesday with another horrific loss to the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park.
It's well-established that the Mariners have seen a 10.0 game American League West lead turn into a 1.0 game division deficit but there's also this:
-- The Mariners have lost 20 of their last 29 games
-- The Mariners have lost eight of their last nine games
-- They've beaten six straight games by the awful Los Angeles Angels
-- They just completed a 1-5 homestand in which they scored one run or fewer in five of six games
-- They blew two different 1-0 leads against the Angels in the seventh inning or later in this series
All of the things listed above appear to be too much for several Mariners fans and personalities, with many calling for manager Scott Servais to be fired after Wednesday's loss.
Per @MarinerMuse on "X:"
Scott Servais should be dismissed tonight.
Is all of this his fault? A little, but not nearly primarily.
But this slide is approaching six weeks and it’s only getting worse. It’s one of the most embarrassing collapses in the history of baseball and he’s at the helm of it.
And the reason it should happen now is it can still, somehow, be salvaged.
What I’ve appreciated about Scott is he’s always been remarkably resilient in the face of difficulty with this team.
But this is an historic level of collapse in his ninth year as the skipper, and everything on the field has regressed around the starting pitching.
Per Washington State University announcer Matt Loveless:
Something I haven’t yet declared, but I think it’s time: Scott Servais’ services are not longer required.
He pulled so much out of those mid-rebuild teams & deserves a lot of credit for how 2022 went, but while he may not be *the* problem, he’s clearly not the solution.
Per @ThatsMeImJustin:
I’ve been screaming this.
Scott Servais and Jerry Dipoto both need to be gone by end of day.
Team leaders need to be publicly called out, or publicly opened to trade offers.
**K%, batting avg, OPS+, whiff rate — all UNACCEPTABLE
Show this team that accountability matters.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but will take on the Chicago White Sox for a weekend series set to begin on Friday night.
