Three Options For Seattle Mariners if They Move on From Dylan Moore
Entering play on Friday, Seattle Mariners utility player Dylan Moore is mired in a 2-for-62 slump since the end of May.
Now 33 years old and an impending free agent, Moore has seen his playing time reduced to almost zero, though he did strikeout twice in a loss on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Mariners fans are calling for him to be cut, but the organization hasn't taken the step yet. If they do, these are three options for them:
The Luke Raley plan
Raley, out since the end of July with back spasms, is nearing a return from the injured list. He hit a grand slam last Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma, and had a big home run on Tuesday, and he could be a power threat off the bench for Dan Wilson's team.
He's out of options, so when he's ready to play, he will be on the roster. Last time Raley came back from injury, the team optioned Miles Mastrobuoni to Tacoma, and they could do that again. However, if they want to move on from Moore, Raley can take his place, allowing Mastrobuoni to stay.
If you're scoring at home, this would create some left-handed redundancy on the roster, and the M's would be left with only Mitch Garver and Donovan Solano as right-handed bench options.
Leo Rivas
A popular utility player who has appeared in the big leagues for the M's in 2024 and 2025, Rivas provides nearly everything that Moore does, and he's six years younger.
The 27-year-old is a solid defender at second base and shortstop, and we saw him working at third in spring training. He makes contact, and is hitting .306 with a .457 on-base percentage at Triple-A. He runs well, as evidenced by his 18 stolen bases.
Bonus points for the fact that he's a switch-hitter.
He's carrying a .942 OPS in the PCL, but the negative is that he doesn't play the outfield. If the Mariners were to move on from Moore for him, that would leave Raley as the only additional outfield help, at least until Victor Robles comes back.
Samad Taylor
Also 27, Taylor does almost everything Moore does. He's right-handed, and he plays second base and the outfield. He runs exceptionally well, as evidenced by his 35 stolen bases at Tacoma, and he also has a bit of pop.
Sure, it's the inflated PCL, but he has 16 homers and 68 RBIs. He's hitting .304. This roster spot doesn't generate many at-bats, but if you need a stolen base or defensive versatility, Taylor is your guy. The only negative? He can't fill in at shortstop like Moore can.
The Mariners will take on the New York Mets on Friday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. PT.
