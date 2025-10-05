Tigers Edge the Mariners in Extra Innings to Open American League Division Series
The Detroit Tigers defeated the Seattle Mariners in a hard-fought battle on Saturday night, 3-2, in 11 innings. The Game 1 victory gives Motor City's team a huge leg up on the series, grabbing a road win as well as having their ace pitcher lined up for Game 2.
Zach McKinstry’s RBI single against Carlos Vargas in the top of the 11th was the difference as Detroit used eight different pitchers in the contest. Keider Montero would finally finish things off in the bottom of the 11th.
Bright spots for the Mariners included centerfielder Julio Rodriguez hitting a solo shot in the fourth inning, then later driving in his second run with a game-tying single in the sixth. But that's all the might Mariners' offense could muster against the Tigers' vast array of arms.
The Tigers Have a Huge Edge in the Series
The Tigers are now in the driver's seat with their victory. In this best-of-five series, they have not only gotten a huge road win, but it sets them up to sweep the two-game set this weekend at T-Mobile Park. Since the inception of the modern playoff system, teams that win Game 1 on the road have advanced 34 of 46 times (73.9%).
“It's huge,” Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter said. “To get a win before the best pitcher in the world pitches is pretty special, and I feel like Skubal is made for these moments. So he's going to be at his best. And that's a heck of a lineup over there. So they're going to be at their best, too.
It's not lost on Carpenter that Detroit will have possibly the best pitcher in baseball starting in Game 2, with Tarik Skubal set to take the hill. The 28-year-old Skubal, is a two-time All-Star and the 2024 Cy Young Award winner. He went 13-6 this season, finishing second in the AL in ERA (2.21) and strikeouts (241), and the righthander can look absolutely dominant at times.
“But to have the opportunity to go 2-0 here, we're really confident in our guy because we should be because he's the only one with back-to-back Cy Youngs. So it's pretty special.”
Game 2 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the series heading to Detroit for Games 3 and 4. Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA) will get the start for the Mariners against Skubal.