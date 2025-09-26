What's the Timetable for the Mariners' 2025 First-Round Pick to Debut in MLB?
When the Seattle Mariners drafted Louisiana State pitcher Kade Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, they knew they were getting a focused competitor. Anderson proved his worth in NCAA action, leading the Tigers to the school's eighth NCAA title. The left-handed strikeout artist was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player and was chosen as Baseball America's Pitcher of the Year.
While he's still a fresh-faced rookie in professional baseball, Anderson displays the confidence of a champion. He's already discussed his desire to win a World Series as a Mariner, and his pedigree, as well as his live arm, suggest that he will be on a fast track to the big leagues.
“I came here to win,” Kade Anderson has stated. “They picked a winner, honestly. When I was at LSU, we won, and that was the coolest moment of my life, but now I have this opportunity to play for the Mariners. Obviously, everyone’s goal is to win. It’s a lot easier said than done. I think that’s one thing that I can really bring to the table, that I’ve experienced those kinds of things. I think it starts with the people that are in the locker room, I really believe that.”
Kade Anderson has Lofty Goals
So when should Mariners fans expect to see the 21-year-old from Slidell, Louisiana? Not likely in 2026, as Anderson is expected to be brought along based (obviously) on his performance. If he shows early dominance, he could progress as far as Double-A ball next season. Thus far, he's slated to play in the Fall League and the rookie ball level. So the earliest that he would reasonably be in a Seattle Mariners uniform would be as a September call-up in 2027.
Despite not throwing a professional pitch yet, Anderson is already ranked as the number two prospect in the organization, right behind a fellow Mariners first-rounder, infielder Colt Emerson. Anderson is also ranked #22 overall in terms of MLB future stars.
No matter how long it takes to get there, Kade Anderson knows what individual accolades he wants to achieve with Seattle. But more than anything, the precocious pitcher has expressed a desire to be standing on the mound for the Mariners in a future Fall Classic
“There are a lot of fans that are really dedicated to the Mariners,” said Anderson. “That’s something I’ve learned about over the past couple of days. I’m super excited to eventually bring home a World Series to this city.”