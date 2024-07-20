Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Putting up Numbers Since Coming Off Injured List
One of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects has been on a roll since returning from an extended stint on the injured list.
Shortstop/second baseman Colt Emerson is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners' farm sytem according to Baseball America and the No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com. The 2023 first-round pick has spent most of the season with Seattle's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts but experienced a setback earlier in the season.
The 20-year-old was placed on the seven-day injured list on May 21 with a foot injury. Emerson missed more than a month, not getting a rehab assignment until June 26. He wasn't activated off the injured list until June 29.
Since then, Emerson has blazed through the competition with Modesto.
In nine games since coming off the IL, Emerson is hitting .314 with four doubles, four RBIs and has scored eight times.
On the season, Emerson is hitting ,287 with a pair of home runs, 18 RBIs and has scored 23 times in 27 games.
Emerson doesn't have the eye-popping power as other top Mariners prospects (Lazaro Montes being one) but he has shown the ability to get on base and make something happen when he does. He's walked 22 times and has an on-base percentage of .434.
He's projected for a 2026 call-up, according to MLB.com.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SIGN TOP DRAFT PICK: The Seattle Mariners and first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje agreed to a full-value contract on Tuesday, pending a physical. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIGN TWO TO MINOR LEAGUE DEALS: The Seattle Mariners signed outfielder Yunior Garcia and second baseman Kobe Kato to minor league deals on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS FEATURED IN FUTURES GAME: The Seattle Mariners' second baseman Cole Young and designated hitter Harry Ford both reached base for the American League in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatschand @wdevradiobrady