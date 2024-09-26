Top Seattle Mariners Prospects Impress in Arkansas Travelers' Championship Run
The Seattle Mariners were eliminated from the playoff race on Thursday despite having an off-day. Wins by the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals ended the M's season, meaning there is no postseason baseball in Seattle yet again.
However, there was postseason baseball for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers as the team captured the Texas League championship on Wednesday night.
The Travelers beat the Midland RockHounds 5-4 to capture the best-of-three series in three games.
Although most Seattle fans probably would have wanted the actual big-league club to win a championship, the fact that so many of the Mariners minor league affiliates are achieving success is a good sign for the future.
And several of Seattle's top prospects reaffirmed that sentiment on Wednesday.
Two of the Mariners' top prospects, infielder Cole Young and right-handed pitcher Logan Evans, had standout showcases during Arkansas' championship game. Young, in particular was fantastic all throughout the Texas League playoffs.
Young, the No. 2 Seattle prospect and No. 34 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, batted .450 with a 1.321 OPS and had three doubles, one home run, six RBIs and scored seven times in six games.
Evans, the Mariners' No. 10 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 91 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America, pitched six innings on Wednesday. He allowed one earned run on five hits, walked two batters and struck out nine.
Evans made two starts in the postseason and had a 1.00 ERA in nine total innings pitched with 13 strikeouts.
Seattle's performance on the big league stage has frustrated a lot of fans this season. But fans still have a lot to look forward to with some prospects, especially Young and Evans.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TRAVELERS WIN TEXAS LEAGUE TITLE: The Arkansas Travelers became the second Seattle Mariners minor league club to win a championship this season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LOW-A CLUB WINS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: The Seattle Mariners Low-A affiliate the Modesto Nuts earned their second straight California League championship in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP PROSPECT EARNS INCREDIBLE MINOR LEAGUE AWARD: One of the Seattle Mariners most promising prospects Lazaro Montes accomplished a major achievement on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady