Top Seattle Mariners Reliever Gets Awesome Injury Update This Week
The Seattle Mariners got excellent news on relief pitcher Matt Brash this week, who is out for the entire season because of internal brace surgery.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Brash has been cleared to start a throwing program next week in Arizona. He is currently with the team in Seattle as part of its nine-game homestand.
Not having Brash has had a big impact on the Mariners bullpen this year, as it's seemingly been held together with duct tape at times. One of the best relievers in all of baseball, the 26-year-old Canadian appeared in a league-high 78 games in 2023, going 9-4 with a 3.06 ERA. Armed with 100+ MPH velocity and a wipeout slider, he struck out 107 batters in just 70.2 innings last season.
Without him, the Mariners have relied even more on closer Andres Munoz, who made the All-Star team this season. Gregory Santos, who was supposed to pair with Munoz and Brash in the back-end of the bullpen this year, has also been hurt most of the campaign.
Though Brash was injured in spring training, he didn't officially shut his season down and get surgery until early May. Because of that, he'll likely be out into next season as well. For comparison, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen had internal brace surgery last July and is just coming back this week, about 13 months later. If the same holds true for Brash, the M's could have him back by June of 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series win over the Phillies and the possibility of giving Victor Robles a contract extension. Furthermore, we break down Jerry Dipoto's comments on 'The Wheelhouse' and talk with Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" and our own Teren Kowatsch. CLICK HERE:
ORGANIZATIONAL DEPTH: The Mariners signed a lefty with tons of major league experience to a minor league deal on Tuesday, giving them more options in the organization. CLICK HERE:
TURNER OK: The preliminary updates on Justin Turner's hand after last night's scary hit-by-pitch are positive. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: