TEREN'S TAKE: It Will be Tough, But Seattle Mariners Can Right The Ship
Coming off a 1-5 homestand, the Seattle Mariners are set to embark on their most difficult stretch of season thus far.
After being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and losing a three-game series against the New York Yankees, Seattle will play 10 straight road games from Friday through May 25. That road trip starts at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday in Game 1 of a three-game set against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Mariners will follow that with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox from May 19-21 at Rate Field, and will conclude the trip with a four-game series against the Houston Astros from May 22-25 at Minute Maid Park.
Entering Friday, the Mariners are 23-19 and have a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West. During their 1-5 home stretch, they were outscored 36-16 and scored more than three runs just once.
On top of that, pitcher Bryce Miller joined fellow starters Logan Gilbert and George Kirby on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.
It's hard to have an optimistic outlook on Seattle, especially with the daunting road trip. But it's not time to hit the panic button yet.
Firstly, the Mariners have already been here this season. They started the season 3-7 after splitting a series against the Athletics, losing a series to the Detroit Tigers and getting swept by the San Francisco Giants. Seattle ended up winning nine consecutive series for the first time since 2001 in the immediate aftermath.
"We already have experience feeling this way, kind of like nothing's really going your way," Julio Rodriguez said after a 3-2 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. "But I think that this group does really well that. Just kind of finding a way, even if it's hard. We've been here, we just got to continue to put one foot in front of the other and see what happens next game."
Even if the Mariners offense doesn't consistently return to the form they had during their series win streak, there's hope the starting rotation can get back to the level it's been accustomed to.
Kirby could be activated off the injured list during the road trip, and there's optimism Miller's stint on the IL will be minimal after he received a cortisone shot and an MRI revealed no structural damage.
Gilbert likely won't be too far behind Kirby and Gilbert.
If the offense can weather the storm until the three make their return, then Seattle could be in a good position to go on a run for the rest of the first half. At that point, Luke Raley will likely be back in the mix from his strained oblique, and Victor Robles could be back around the All-Star break.
In the latest episode of "The Cal Raleigh Show" With Shannon Drayer, Raleigh reaffirmed the team's mindset even with their recent struggles.
"We just got to keep hammering it home. ... It's not about reinventing the wheel, it's not about trying to do more or trying to do something different. It's just continuing to lean on what we've talked about and the identity of who we are and just trying to always, consistently be that. Especially when things aren't going your way, or you start wavering a little bit, just always trying to go back to that identity."
All the Mariners have to do is not fall apart. The AL West has been extremely competitive in the first quarter of the season. Every team, with the exception of the fifth-place Los Angeles Angels, has had solid stretches. A 4-6 or 5-5 road trip would be a success for Seattle. Anything else would be a bonus.
We'll see how they respond beginning Friday. After all, they've been here before.
