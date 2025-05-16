Here's How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on Friday
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a stretch of 10 consecutive road games against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday at Petco Park. The three games between the Mariners and Padres will represent the first half of the Eddie Vedder Cup, named after the Pearl Jam singer and guitarist with ties to both San Diego and Seattle. The cup will be awarded to the winner of the six-game season series between the two teams.
The first game of the inaugural Vedder Cup will be broadcast nationally on Apple TV+ on Friday.
It will be the Mariners' third nationally-televised game this season on the platform. Seattle previously played the Toronto Blue Jays on April 18, also on Apple TV+ and the Cincinnati Reds on April 16 on FoxSports 1.
The Mariners are 1-1 in their previous two nationally-televised games. Friday is the last "Friday Night Baseball" game Seattle is scheduled for on Apple TV+ before the post-June schedule is released.
Fans subscribed to MLB TV or ROOT Sports Stream won't be able to watch Friday's game without a subscription to Apple TV+. Fans can download the app on mobile and desk top devices and watch it here.
The Mariners entered Friday with a 23-19 record and had a half-game lead in the American League West over the Texas Rangers, 1.5 lead over the Houston Astros and two-game lead over the Athletics. The Los Angeles Angels are in last place in the division and six games behind Seattle.
The Padres are second in the National League West and one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
OPINION: IT WILL BE TOUGH, BUT MARINERS CAN STILL RIGHT THE SHIP: The Mariners have the mindset and mentality capable of getting back to their winning ways, but they have to do it soon as they've lost five of their last six. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS BROADCASTER HIGHLIGHTS FORMER COLLEAGUES: Former Mariners and current New York Yankees broadcaster Dave Sims posted photos on "X" with his former co-workers after a series between the two teams. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, PADRES: The two sides will play the first part of the Eddie Vedder Cup and the Mariners will have tough pitching matchups in front of them. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.