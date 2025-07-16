Trio of Seattle Mariners Stars Involved in Unique Baseball History at the All-Star Game
A trio of Seattle Mariners stars were involved in some unique baseball history at Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.
First, M's catcher Cal Raleigh, who started for the American League, won the first-ever All-Star Game challenge under the ABS system. The system has been in place in Minor League Baseball, and was used at spring training as well, and it will eventually come to the big leagues.
With Tarik Skubal pitching and Manny Machado hitting, Skubal threw a pitch that was called a ball, but Raleigh challenged it, leading into a strike three ruling.
Then, Mariners' reliever Andres Munoz benefited from the system, as he struck out Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins. Stowers challenged the low fastball, which just nicked the bottom of the zone, upholding the call.
Finally, outfielder Randy Arozarena was ruled out via the challenge system, as Edwin Diaz challenged a pitch that ended being a strike, punching Arozarena out in the ninth inning.
All in all, it was a good night for the Mariners at the All-Star Game, as Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a single and Bryan Woo tossed a scoreless inning on the mound. Munoz struck out one and walked one in 0.2 innings and Arozarena went 0-for-3 in relief of Aaron Judge.
Now, the quartet will fly back to Seattle as the Mariners get ready to start the second half of the season. They'll take on the Houston Astros on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. Seattle trails the Astros by five games in the American League West.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on Tuesday, talking about Cal Raleigh's win in the Home Run Derby and what it means for fans, new and old. Then, he talks about the M's three-game winning streak heading into the break, Julio Rodriguez's resurgence and much more, including what the M's draft may signal about their trade deadline plans. Then, we're joined by Mariners bullpen catcher Justin Novak, who tells us his crazy story, and we talk with our own Teren Kowatsch, who covered the M's draft extensively. CLICK HERE:
WHAT DOES IT MEAN? The Mariners selected Kade Anderson of LSU at No. 3 overall in the MLB Draft, so what does it mean for the rotation moving forward? CLICK HERE:
CAL REWRITES HISTORY: Cal Raleigh won the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and with that, he re-wrote the history books. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.