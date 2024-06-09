Ty France Has a Heel Fracture; Mariners Make Series of Surprising Roster Moves on Sunday
We already knew that the Seattle Mariners were promoting top prospect Tyler Locklear on Sunday, but there were multiple other big moves made before the series finale against the Kansas City Royals.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Full roster moves:
Tyler Locklear (#27), INF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.
Matt Bowman (#59), RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.
Ty France, INF, placed on 10-day Injured List (retroactive to June 8, right heel fracture).
Collin Snider, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Levi Stoudt, RHP, designated for assignment.
Eduardo Salazar, RHP, designated for assignment.
There's certainly a lot to unpack here, so let's just give you the skinny:
-Locklear is the No. 8 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. The 2022 draft pick is also in the Top 100 according to Baseball America. He was hitting .300 over 10 games at Triple-A Tacoma. This will be his first major league action.
-With the heel fracture, there's no telling how long France will be sidelined for. While not up to his 2022 All-Star level, France is hitting .251 this year with seven homers. He's also been a force at times in the middle of the order.
-The 33-year-old Bowman has appeared in seven different major league seasons. He has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks. He's 7-13 lifetime with a 4.19 ERA.
-Stoudt is now 26 years old. He's a former top prospect of the M's, who they once traded to the Reds. The Mariners claimed him back this spring training and he was 3-4 with a 6.92 ERA at Triple-A this year. There's a chance he could clear waivers and stay with the organization.
