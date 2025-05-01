Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Los Angeles Angels
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners won their seventh consecutive series and third-straight set against American League West opponents on Wednesday. The Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 to complete the two-game sweep.
Seattle had another round of injuries (Dylan Moore, Luke Raley) in the series against Los Angeles but managed to power through.
Here's some takeaways from the series win against the Angels:
Leo Rivas proving to be the spark plug for the Mariners offense
Leo Rivas had one of the most unfortunate bits of luck during spring training. He was expected to be a competitor for the open second base job, several months after having his first-ever big league stint. He ended up suffering an ankle injury, setting him back, and he began the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He was recalled from the Rainiers on April 9 after starting second baseman Ryan Bliss was placed on the injured list with a left biceps tear the same day.
Rivas has played 13 games this season. He's scored nine runs, stolen three bases and has three RBIs. He's slashing .367/.513/.367 with an .880 OPS. All three of RIvas' RBIs came in Seattle's 9-3 win against Los Angeles on Wednesday. He went 3-for-4 with a run and those trio of runs batted in.
Rivas hasn't had any extra-base hits this season, but his patient at-bats and on-base percentage have been a major boost for the bottom third of the Mariners lineup. His at-bats drew audible frustration from Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson on Wednesday.
"(Coaches) always told me 'Just be you. Don't try and be somebody else,'" Rivas said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "'Know who you are, whatever you are, whatever you play.' So I've been keeping that on my mind since I got called up."
Next-man up mentality mindset persists for Seattle
Seattle has a lengthy list of players out with injuries. And that trend continued during the series against Los Angeles.
Moore was placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday (retroactive to April 26) with right shoulder inflammation. That move was precautionary and he's expected to be activated when he's eligible on May 6 during a road series against the Athletics.
Raley was placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday due to a right oblique strain. Raley tweaked his side after a swing in early batting practice Tuesday. He'll likely be out for at least two months.
In Moore and Raley's stead, the Mariners brought up outfielders Samad Taylor and Rhylan Thomas from Tacoma. Taylor made his season debut Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a run. Thomas will make his major league debut whenever he first checks into a game.
Seattle has gotten meaningful contributions from several players filling in for those on the IL, including Taylor and Thomas' 2025 Tacoma teammates, Ben Williamson and Logan Evans.
The Mariners have preached the "next man up" mentality this. So far, those players have performed and have helped lead Seattle to an 18-12 record in the AL West and a two-game lead in the division entering Thursday.
Up next
Seattle will begin a six-game road trip with the first of a three-game road trip against the Texas Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT on Friday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners against Jack Leiter.
