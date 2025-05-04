USA Today Insider Calls Seattle Mariners Skipper "Overwhelming Favorite" For Manager of Year
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Sunday at 20-12 overall and in first place in the American League West. The M's are rolling, as they've now won eight consecutive series for the first time in three seasons. They'll go for a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday morning with first pitch at 11:35 a.m. PT.
Over the last three weeks, the M's are just doing a little bit of everything. They've won with power and they've won with speed. They've won with the ability to make contact and they've won with some great starts from the pitching staff. They've won with big hits from the middle-of-the-order and they've won with contributions from the bottom third.
And people are now starting to take notice of what the M's are building - and they're taking notice of manager Dan Wilson, who is in his first full season as skipper.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
The sizzling Seattle Mariners, 2-1 winners over the Texas Rangers, have now won eight consecutive series for the first time since 2022, winning 16 of their last 20 games.
If the season ended today, Dan Wilson would be the overwhelming winner of the AL Manager of the Year award.
Since taking over in August of 2024, Wilson is now 41-25 through his 66-game tenure. He's trying to help Seattle back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and he's trying to help them win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
Seattle will send rookie Logan Evans to the mound on Sunday against Jacob deGrom.
