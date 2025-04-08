Victor Robles Out For at Least 12 Weeks With Humeral Head Fracture in Left Shoulder
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners took a major hit to their roster Sunday after Victor Robles dislocated his left shoulder making arguably the catch of the year.
The Mariners placed Robles on the 10-day injured list on Monday and were still awaiting MRI results at the time of the move. The organization got the imaging results back and released a medical update on Tuesday.
Robles' dislocated shoulder caused a small fracture in his humeral head, per a news release sent out by Seattle. Per the release, surgery appears unlikely. The injury will continue to be monitored for the possibility of surgery.
If no surgery is required, it will take six weeks for Robles to recover from the injury and another six weeks of rehab. That would leave Robles out for 12 weeks total — placing his return somewhere in mid-to-late July.
That's a big hit for the Mariners. Robles is arguably the most dangerous base runner on the team and is Seattle's de facto lead-off man. But it's still not quite the worst case scenario for the Mariners if Robles. A surgery would have the potential to keep Robles out for the rest of 2025.
The Mariners won 4-3 against the Houston Astros on Monday. It was their first game this season without Robles. Julio Rodriguez hit lead-off and Luke Raley filled in for Robles in right field.
Before his injury, Robles was hitting .273 (12-for-44) with three runs, three doubles, three RBIs and three steals.
Robles' timeline means that Seattle will have to go through the All-Star break without the 2019 World Series champion. And it will be a tough task to for the Mariners to replace his production for that period of time.
