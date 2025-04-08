Seattle Mariners Utility Player Dylan Moore Putting Together Solid Start to Season
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have gotten contributions from unexpected places through the first 11 games of the season.
Jorge Polanco is arguably the Mariners best hitter entering Tuesday. He's one season removed from possibly the worst season of his career and several months removed from offseason knee surgery to repair a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee.
Right behind Polanco in the list of surprising contributors in utility man Dylan Moore.
Moore was expected to be a key defensive player for Seattle this season. He won the Gold Glove award in the offseason as a utility player. He was considered the favorite for the Mariners open second base job going into spring training before it was ultimately won by Ryan Bliss.
Moore has received starts sporadically throughout the year, mostly against left-handed pitching. And he's excelling beyond his defensive contributions.
According to postgame notes shared after a 4-3 against the Houston Astros on Monday, Moore has reached based safely in all six games he's started. He went 1-for-2 with two runs in the win against the Astros on Monday.
Moore is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with five runs, four walks, two home runs, two RBIs and two steals this season to go with an OPS of 1.147 in nine games.
Polanco has been Seattle's starting third baseman for most of this season, but the Mariners explored a lineup with Luke Raley at right field, Rowdy Tellez at first, Moore at third and Polanco at designated hitter Monday. That order was contructed that way due to the absence of typical starting right fielder Victor Robles. He was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game against Houston due to a dislocated left shoulder.
Based on the results and Polanco and Moore's performances so far this year, that lineup might be one that Seattle goes back to frequently as long as Robles is out.
