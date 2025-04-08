Julio Rodriguez Will Lead-Off For Seattle Mariners in Game 1 Against Houston Astros
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a six-game homestead on Monday, starting with Game 1 of a three-game set against the Houston Astros.
The Mariners will be without one of their most explosive players — starting right fielder and lead-off hitter Victor Robles. He was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a dislocated left shoulder Monday.
Robles suffered that injury while making arguably the catch of the year against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
Seattle recalled outfielder Dominic Canzone from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to shore up the outfield depth in Robles' absence. Luke Raley will fill in for Robles in right field.
As for the lead-off spot, that's still uncertain in the long-term. In the short-term, franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez will head the lineup against the Astros on Monday.
The Mariners were only 10 games deep into the season entering Monday. But Rodriguez is putting together the best start of his career. He's hitting .216 (8-for-37) with seven runs, three home runs, five RBIs and three steals. He has a .514 slugging percentage and an .870 OPS entering Monday.
Rodriguez has been plagued by slow starts in his four-year career. He had the most spring training plate appearances of his career in the lead up to this season, and it seems to be paying off. This year is the quickest Rodriguez has hit three homers since debuting in 2022.
"I think we saw in spring and we've seen early on here his ability to use the whole field," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame news conference Monday. "That's a huge step in the right direction for Julio. I think he really feels good at the plate and is driving the ball both to right field and to left field. And that's really good to see. It's a great sign as we start moving forward and keep him rolling."
Time will tell if Rodriguez stays the lead-off man for Robles' IL stint or if Wilson and Seattle eventually go to someone more experienced in the role — such as shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS PLACE VICTOR ROBLES ON 10-DAY INJURED LIST: The Mariners lead-off man was put on the 10-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder on Monday. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS SERIES AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: The Mariners were swept against the Giants in what could end up being one of the most pivotal series of the season. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS OUTFIELDER VICTOR ROBLES EXITS GAME AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: The Mariners right fielder exited the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday and underwent tests after the game. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.