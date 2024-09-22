Victor Robles Scored One of the Most Incredible Runs For the Seattle Mariners This Season
In the same week that he made one of the biggest and costliest baserunning blunders of the season, Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles scored one of the most incredible runs of the year in an M's victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
In the top of the ninth inning with the M's leading 5-4, Robles went to steal third base. As the ball got away from the catcher, he kept going and scored all the way from second on the play.
Given the spot in the game and the score, it was a daring play from Robles, who has generally been excellent on the bases since arriving in Seattle. That was his 31st stolen base of the season and 27th with the M's.
He didn't start in the game because of an injured hand, but his wheels certainly came in handy on the bases. After the win, Seattle is now 80-75 on the season.
They remain 5.0 games back in the American League West but are only 1.5 games back in the American League wild card. From this point forward, they need to win while rooting against the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins. Those four teams are fighting for the final two spots in the American League wild card picture.
The Mariners will finish out their series with the Rangers on Sunday morning. First pitch is slated for 11:35 a.m. PT as right-hander Bryan Woo pitches against Andrew Heaney.
Woo is 8-3 this season with a 2.85 ERA while Heaney is 5-14 with a 3.89.
