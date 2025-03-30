Inside The Mariners

WATCH: Julio Rodriguez Hits Absolutely Mammoth Home Run to Give Seattle Mariners Lead on Sunday

Rodriguez had started out the year on a 1-for-11 note, but he erased that quickly with a big home run in the sixth inning on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park in 2024.
Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park in 2024. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Julio Rodriguez picked a perfect time to bust loose, uncorking his first home run of the season in the sixth inning on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Rodriguez hit a mammoth two-run homer to left field to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead over the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.

Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:

Julio Rodríguez sends one nearly out of SoDo. Wow.

Exit velo: 113.3 mph
Launch angle: 33°
Distance: 438 ft.
Hang time: 6.2 seconds

Rodriguez had started the year in a 1-for-11 slump and had looked lost at the plate at times, but his at-bats looked better on Sunday preceding the home run. He flew out to deep right-center in his first at-bat.

The Mariners will need Rodriguez to get going if they are to make noise in the American League West again this season. After spending just over $10 million this offseason, the M's are counting on internal options and internal improvements, of which Rodriguez is a part of.

He hit .273 last season with 20 homers and 68 RBI. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. Prior to Sunday's game, Mariners on SI caught up with manager Dan Wilson to talk about what he has seen from Rodriguez in the early going.

You know, ​I ​was ​excited ​to ​see ​that ​hit ​to ​right ​field ​the ​other ​night. ​​He's ​been ​using ​the ​entire ​field ​all ​spring ​training, ​and ​that's ​where ​he ​really ​swings ​the ​bat ​well, ​when ​he's ​thinking ​that ​way. ​​And that's really ​what ​I ​think ​his ​mindset ​is ​when ​he ​gets ​in ​the ​box. ​So, ​I ​think ​it ​was ​great ​to ​see ​that, ​and ​hopefully ​that's ​the ​beginning ​of ​something.

The Mariners will play the Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.



