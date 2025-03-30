WATCH: Julio Rodriguez Hits Absolutely Mammoth Home Run to Give Seattle Mariners Lead on Sunday
Julio Rodriguez picked a perfect time to bust loose, uncorking his first home run of the season in the sixth inning on Sunday afternoon.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Rodriguez hit a mammoth two-run homer to left field to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead over the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Julio Rodríguez sends one nearly out of SoDo. Wow.
Exit velo: 113.3 mph
Launch angle: 33°
Distance: 438 ft.
Hang time: 6.2 seconds
Rodriguez had started the year in a 1-for-11 slump and had looked lost at the plate at times, but his at-bats looked better on Sunday preceding the home run. He flew out to deep right-center in his first at-bat.
The Mariners will need Rodriguez to get going if they are to make noise in the American League West again this season. After spending just over $10 million this offseason, the M's are counting on internal options and internal improvements, of which Rodriguez is a part of.
He hit .273 last season with 20 homers and 68 RBI. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. Prior to Sunday's game, Mariners on SI caught up with manager Dan Wilson to talk about what he has seen from Rodriguez in the early going.
You know, I was excited to see that hit to right field the other night. He's been using the entire field all spring training, and that's where he really swings the bat well, when he's thinking that way. And that's really what I think his mindset is when he gets in the box. So, I think it was great to see that, and hopefully that's the beginning of something.
The Mariners will play the Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
ADVERTISING
TAKING A SHOT: New York Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman took a shot at the Mariners on Saturday afternoon, but why? CLICK HERE:
TALKING DEAL: Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh caught up with the media on Friday to talk about what led to his new six-year contract with the M's. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.