WATCH: Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Announces All-Star Selections to Clubhouse
The Seattle Mariners will be one of the most well-represented teams when the 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes place at 5 p.m. PT on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Entering Tuesday, the Mariners have four All-Stars, which is tied for the second-most among clubs. There's a chance Seattle and other teams could have more as replacements are announced.
Catcher Cal Raleigh was announced as the American League's starting catcher's Wednesday. The three other Mariners All-Stars — starting pitcher Bryan Woo, closer Andres Munoz and outfielder Julio Rodriguez — were announced to be joining Raleigh in the Midsummer Classic on Sunday.
It's the first All-Star nod for Woo, the second for Munoz and third for Rodriguez.
Seattle released a video on "X" on Tuesday showing manager Dan Wilson announcing the selections to the clubhouse.
All three players gave speeches after receiving the good news, with Woo receiving the news last and giving the final speech of the three.
"Thank you guys, honestly," Woo said. "For all of us, I think it's such a joy to come to the field everyday and be with you guys, go to work with you guys, show up to work. It's a joy to come to the field and I think this is just as much your guys' deal as it is ours. So thank you, gonna try and represent you guys the best we can."
Entering Tuesday, Woo has a 2.77 ERA this season with a career-high 104 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched across 17 starts.
Munoz has posted a 1.06 ERA this season with 45 strikeouts in 34 innings across 35 appearances. He has 21 saves in 26 opportunities.
Rodriguez has scored 53 runs in 89 games and has hit 13 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs with 43 RBIs. He's slashed .247/.306/.389 with a .695 OPS.
