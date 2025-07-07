Veteran Seattle Mariners Infielder Jorge Polanco Reaches Astonishing Milestone
The Seattle Mariners capped off a 17-game stretch without a day off, including a seven-game homestand, with a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. That victory resulted in a series sweep for the Mariners, and a veteran reached an incredible career milestone in the win.
In the bottom of the first, second baseman Jorge Polanco hit a single to left field off Pirates ace Paul Skenes. That was the the 12th-year veteran's 1,000th career hit.
Polanco entered Seattle's homestand with 994 career hits. He played six of the team's seven games against the Kansas City Royals and Pirates. He finished the homestretch with a .316 average (6-for-19) with three doubles, a home run and an RBI.
Polanco returned to the Mariners in the offseason on a one-year, $7.75 million contract. Seattle acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 29, 2024. Polanco dealt with several injuries during his first season in the Pacific Northwest that affected his performance on the field. He scored 43 runs in 118 games and hit 11 doubles and 16 home runs to go with 45 RBIs. He slashed .213/.296/.355 with a .651 OPS. He underwent surgery in the offseason to repair a damaged left patellar tendon.
The Mariners declined a $12 million club option for the 2025 season, which made him a free agent before the clulb brought him back on his current deal.
The switch-hitting veteran has received scheduled days off this season to mitigate concerns with his knee and was limited to hitting exclusively in a designated hitter role from the left side of the plate for most of the season. He's started hitting from both sides again and has had the occasional start at second base in the last month.
Polanco has scored 28 runs in 72 games this season and has hit 12 doubles and 12 home runs with 39 RBIs. He's slashed .253/.306/.449 with a .755 OPS.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER BRYAN WOO DISCUSSES MAKING FIRST ALL-STAR GAME: The third-year Mariners hurler will be the team's fourth starter to make the Midsummer Classic in the last three seasons. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES SWEEP AGAINST PIRATES: The Mariners earned three shutout victories for the first time in franchise history against their interleague foes. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CLINCH TRIFECTA OF SHUTOUTS WITH 1-0 WIN AGAINST PIRATES: The Mariners came out on the winning end of a marquee pitching duel between George Kirby and Paul Skenes to secure the series sweep over the Pirates. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.