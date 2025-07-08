Several Former Seattle Mariners Heading to 2025 All-Star Game
The Seattle Mariners will be one of the most well-represented teams at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Mariners currently have four players set to compete in the Midsummer Classic: starting pitcher Bryan Woo, closer Andres Munoz, American League starting catcher Cal Raleigh and outfielder Julio Rodriguez. That number of players is tied for the second-most for a team in this year's All-Star Game.
And there's even more former Mariners set to join Woo, Raleigh, Munoz and Rodriguez in Atlanta.
Starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Yusei Kikuchi and infielders Eugenio Suarez and Ketel Marte were also named All-Stars. Ray currently plays for the San Francisco Giants, Kikuchi plays for the Los Angeles Angels, and Suarez and Marte both play with the Diamondbacks. Ray, Suarez and Marte will be in the opposite dugout from the current M's for the National League and Kikuchi will be the current group's American League teammate.
Ray pitched for Seattle from 2022-23. He posted a 3.79 ERA with 215 strikeouts in 192.1 innings pitched across 33 starts. He missed all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Mariners traded Ray to the Giants on Jan. 5, 2024.
Kikuchi played for Seattle from 2019-21. Kikuchi had a 4.97 ERA with 326 strikeouts in 365.2 innings across 70 starts. Kikuchi signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent March 14, 2022, after his deal expired with the Mariners.
Marte began his career with Seattle and signed with the organization as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic on May 27, 2011. He played two seasons for the Mariners in 2015-16. He scored 80 runs in 176 games and hit 35 doubles, five triples and three home runs with 50 RBIs and slashed .267/.309/.349 with a .658 OPS. Seattle traded him to Arizona on Nov. 23, 2016. He's in the middle of his second long-term contract with the Diamondbacks — a six-year, $116.5 million deal — that extends through 2030.
Suarez played two season with the Mariners from 2022-23. He was a key contributor on the 2022 squad that broke the organization's 21-year playoff drought. He scored 144 runs in 312 games and hit 53 doubles, two triples and 53 homers with 183 RBIs. He slashed .234/.327/.423 with a .751 OPS. Seattle traded him to Arizona on Nov. 22, 2023.
