WATCH: Seattle Mariners Prospect Ben Williamson Gets First Hit in First MLB At-Bat
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners prospect Ben Wiliamson, who collected his first major league hit in his first major league at-bat on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Williamson, the No. 13 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline, was called up on Sunday but did not appear in the game. His first hit came on a 1-2 pitch from Nick Lodolo, who entered the contest with a 0.96 ERA. He scorched the changeup through the left side at more than 106 MPH.
In addition to being monumental for Williamson, the hit accomplished a few other things for Seattle: It continued to drive the pitch count up on Lodolo and it ended up leading to a run as JP Crawford and Dylan Moore each singled to help put Seattle up 2-0.
Williamson, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft out of William & Mary, is regarded as a better defender than he is a hitter, but he certainly looked good on that stroke. He's a .281 hitter in the minor leagues with just four professional home runs.
It's unclear how the Mariners will use him moving forward: Will he be an everyday player? A platoon player? Or is he just holding down the fort until Jorge Polanco is healthy enough to play the field?
We'll find out as we move forward.
The Mariners and Reds will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at 3:40 p.m. PT. Right-hander Bryce Miller will pitch for Seattle against veteran righty Nick Martinez.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series sweep over the Texas Rangers and where the M's are at now. Furthermore, he talks about the promotion of Ben Williamson and what the plan might be for him. Also, former M's star Mike Cameron joins the show to talk about the team, his career, the 2001 season and more. And we hear from Pat Dillon, the radio voice of the Everett AquaSox, as he talks about Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and more. LISTEN HERE:
PLANS FOR BEN?: Ben Williamson, the M's No. 13 prospect has been called up, but what does this mean for the rest of the roster? CLICK HERE:
MOVIN' ON UP:Logan Gilbert had seven strikeouts on Sunday, putting in seventh place all-time on the Mariners' franchise list.CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.