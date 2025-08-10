WATCH: Seattle Mariners Reveal Retired Number Plaque For Ichiro Suzuki
SEATTLE — Saturday was all about Seattle Mariners legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki.
In a pregame ceremony at T-Mobile Park, several Mariners and Baseball Hall of Famers, executives, front office members and longtime announcer/master of ceremony Rick Rizzs gathered to honor Suzuki.
In the left-center field corner, Seattle revealed a plaque with Suzuki's No. 51, complete with his given name "Ichiro," which he wore on his uniform for his entire career.
Suzuki joined Jackie Robinson (No. 42), Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24) and Edgar Martinez (No. 11) as the only other players to have their numbers retired by the organization. All three players also have their own number plaques in the left-center field corner at T-Mobile Park.
Suzuki was inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27. Griffey was inducted in 2016 and Martinez was inducted in 2019.
Suzuki came over stateside in 2001 after spending nine seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix BlueWave.
Suzuki enjoyed a 19-year career in the major leagues. Parts of 14 of those seasons were spent with the Mariners (2001-12, '18-19). In his rookie season, Suzuki became one of two players in MLB history to win Rookie of The Year and MVP in the same year. He helped lead Seattle to the American League Championship Series his rookie year, which was the last playoff appearance for the organization before they snapped the drought in 2022.
In 2004, Suzuki set MLB's single-season hit record with 262 knocks. That mark passed George Sisler, who set the record with 257 in 1920 with the St. Louis Browns.
Including his time in Japan, Suzuki has 4,367 career hits, which is more than any other professional baseball player in history.
