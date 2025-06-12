What Did Pitcher Bryan Woo Say After Seattle Mariners Latest Rough Loss?
After their latest gut-punch loss on Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo delivered a blunt assessment of where the team is at right now.
Per Tim Booth of the Seattle Times:
Baseball just kicks your ass sometimes. It’s just kind of how it is. Nobody feels sorry for us. Nobody is going to hand us any wins. We got to create our own luck,
The Mariners have been mired in poor play for a month. They've lost eight of their last nine games and have gone from 3.5 games up in the American League West standings on May 23 to 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros entering play on Thursday.
The team has failed to put together complete performances in any of these nine games. In the Arizona series, they went 5-for-41 with runners in scoring position. The pitching has also struggled, as Woo couldn't hold a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning on Wednesday, giving up a grand slam to Eugenio Suarez as part of a 5-2 loss. It's the second consecutive game that Woo has failed to hold a two-run lead in the sixth inning, as he also blew a 3-1 lead against the Orioles last Thursday.
Furthermore, the defense has been shoddy. Seattle lost a 4-0 lead against the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday, in part, because of errors by Leody Taveras and Rowdy Tellez.
Seattle is 33-34 on the season and will be back in action on Friday night at home against the Cleveland Guardians.
