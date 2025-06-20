Inside The Mariners

What Exactly Are the Seattle Mariners Doing After DFA-ing First Baseman Rowdy Tellez?

On its surface, the decision to move on from Tellez was a shocking one, but was it really?

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners first baseman Luke Raley (20) hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park in 2024.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Luke Raley (20) hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park in 2024. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners made a seemingly shocking move on Friday morning, announcing that they had designated first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment in order to activate Luke Raley from the injured list.

It seems, for now, that Raley is going to play first base with Donovan Solano and Dominic Canzone is going to get a chance to stick in the outfield.

But is that the plan moving forward, or is there more to come?

We broke it down in a special breaking-news edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

The ​Mariners ​very ​well ​might ​think ​they ​can ​acquire ​a ​first ​baseman. ​And ​if ​they ​can ​acquire ​a ​first ​baseman, ​​then, ​eventually ​​they ​will ​send ​Luke ​Raley ​to ​the ​outfield ​and ​eventually ​they ​will ​send ​Dominic Canzone down. ​How ​quickly ​could ​they ​acquire ​a ​first ​baseman? ​I ​don't ​know, ​but ​maybe ​they ​think ​it ​is ​easier ​to ​acquire ​a ​first ​baseman ​as ​they ​go ​about ​trying ​to ​upgrade ​their ​roster. ​So ​if ​they're ​able ​and ​confident ​to ​do ​that, ​then Luke Raley ​can ​move ​to ​the ​outfield ​as ​we ​thought ​he ​would ​eventually, ​and ​then ​Dom Canzone ​can ​get ​sent ​down.

You can see the full comments below:

For reference, the Mariners have been linked to help at first base for weeks, with Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles and Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks being repeatedly mentioned. Furthermore, the team could look at Nathaniel Lowe, who is currently with the reeling Washington Nationals.

The Mariners will play the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at 11:20 a.m. PT.

