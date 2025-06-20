What Exactly Are the Seattle Mariners Doing After DFA-ing First Baseman Rowdy Tellez?
The Seattle Mariners made a seemingly shocking move on Friday morning, announcing that they had designated first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment in order to activate Luke Raley from the injured list.
It seems, for now, that Raley is going to play first base with Donovan Solano and Dominic Canzone is going to get a chance to stick in the outfield.
But is that the plan moving forward, or is there more to come?
We broke it down in a special breaking-news edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
The Mariners very well might think they can acquire a first baseman. And if they can acquire a first baseman, then, eventually they will send Luke Raley to the outfield and eventually they will send Dominic Canzone down. How quickly could they acquire a first baseman? I don't know, but maybe they think it is easier to acquire a first baseman as they go about trying to upgrade their roster. So if they're able and confident to do that, then Luke Raley can move to the outfield as we thought he would eventually, and then Dom Canzone can get sent down.
You can see the full comments below:
For reference, the Mariners have been linked to help at first base for weeks, with Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles and Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks being repeatedly mentioned. Furthermore, the team could look at Nathaniel Lowe, who is currently with the reeling Washington Nationals.
The Mariners will play the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at 11:20 a.m. PT.
