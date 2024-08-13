What Questions Remain After the Mariners Contract Extension with Victor Robles?
On Monday, the Seattle Mariners announced a two-year contract extension for popular outfielder Victor Robles. The deal is for two years and $9 million, with a team option for a third year.
The deal is a home run for both sides, and we explored why HERE, but there are still questions that remain for the organization moving forward. We chronicle some of those questions here:
Is Victor Robles a starting, everyday outfielder in 2025?
If the Mariners view Robles as an everyday option in 2025, then that means they are going with Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Robles. That sounds pretty good, actually, and gives the M's versatility, athleticism and a solid defense in the outfield. However, it begs the following questions.
--What happens to Luke Raley? Is he going to be a bench bat and a fourth outfielder?
--What happens to Mitch Haniger? He's due $17.5 million in 2025. Is the team content to pay him and utilize him as a spare part? Will he get more of an extended run at designated hitter? Or is he actually the fourth outfielder and Raley isn't? Will they cut him? Or will they attempt to trade his money in a salary dump by attaching a good prospect to a deal, like they did with Jarred Kelenic this past offseason?
--Furthermore, what happens to Dom Canzone? If Robles is the starter, is Canzone the fourth outfielder? Is he a platoon option with Robles? Is he a DH possibility? Or is he expendable via trade?
Is Victor Robles a fourth OF in 2025?
If Robles isn't given the starting job in 2025, and is just a versatilie chess piece, a lot of the same questions remain as above.
--Would the team use Raley as its everyday right fielder against right-handers with Robles playing against lefties?
--Would they play Canzone as the everyday right fielder against right-handers with Robles playing against lefties?
--Could they still be willing to go out and acquire another OF in free agency, who could be an every day right fielder? That would make life very difficult for both Haniger and Canzone, but it is an option.
What happens at first base?
A bi-product of the situations above...
Let's say that Victor Robles is the right fielder every day in 2025.... is Luke Raley your 1B against right-handed pitching? Is Tyler Locklear in the mix to play against LHPs?
--Could the team go out and acquire another 1B (like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) this offseason? If so, is Locklear rendered expendable in a trade? It's all possible.
What happens to Mitch Garver?
--If Robles becomes the everyday RF, is Haniger the DH? If he is, there's not a need for Garver, in all likelihood.
--If they move on from Haniger, then maybe Garver can still work as a DH and backup catcher.
--If Robles is in the outfield full-time, do they view Raley as the DH?
People are universally happy about the M's giving Robles a contract extension, but it doesn't come without questions that will have to be answered with this offseason.
The Mariners are back in action on Tuesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is 3:40 p.m. PT.
