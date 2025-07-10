What Were the First Impressions of Alex Rodriguez as a Seattle Mariner?
On Wednesday, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford passed Alex Rodriguez for the most games played at shortstop in team history (787).
Ironically enough, that comes on the anniversary of the same day that Rodriguez picked up the first two hits of his career. He had two hits against the Boston Red Sox on July 9, 1994.
Speaking before Wednesday's game between the Mariners and New York Yankees, M's manager Dan Wilson, who was with the Mariners at the time, spoke about his earliest memories of Rodriguez.
Had had a chance to see him in spring training some obviously, and then getting a chance to come up for the first time, it wasn't hard to recognize the talent that was there and just the type of player he was going to become. It was very apparent from day one. And, he was a guy that worked hard. He was very curious. He asked everybody questions about 'What does it take to be a big leaguer? What does it take to be a good player?' He was always picking the brain of a veteran and just a very curious guy. And he was able to take that advice and put it to work in his game. And he was a very talented, very curious player and really made an impact on the league very, very quickly.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in that 1994 campaign, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1998 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
Rodriguez is still unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use, which came after his time in Seattle.
