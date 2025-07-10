What Were the First Impressions of Alex Rodriguez as a Seattle Mariner?

Inside The Mariners

July 9 was the 31-year anniversary of A-Rod's first major league hits. His teammate at the time, Dan Wilson, reflected on his earliest memories of the former shortstop.

Seattle Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez in action against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Skydome during the 1996 season.
Seattle Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez in action against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Skydome during the 1996 season. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford passed Alex Rodriguez for the most games played at shortstop in team history (787).

Ironically enough, that comes on the anniversary of the same day that Rodriguez picked up the first two hits of his career. He had two hits against the Boston Red Sox on July 9, 1994.

Speaking before Wednesday's game between the Mariners and New York Yankees, M's manager Dan Wilson, who was with the Mariners at the time, spoke about his earliest memories of Rodriguez.

Had ​had ​a ​chance ​to ​see ​him ​in ​spring ​training ​some ​obviously, and ​then ​getting ​a ​chance ​to ​come ​up ​for ​the ​first ​time, ​it ​wasn't ​hard ​to ​recognize ​the ​talent ​that ​was ​there ​and ​just ​the ​type ​of ​player ​he ​was ​going ​to ​become. ​​It ​was ​very ​apparent ​from ​day ​one. ​And, he ​was ​a ​guy ​that ​worked ​hard. ​He ​was ​very ​curious. ​He ​asked ​everybody ​questions ​about ​'​What ​does ​it ​take ​to ​be ​a ​big ​leaguer? ​What ​does ​it ​take ​to ​be ​a ​good ​player?' ​He ​was ​always ​picking ​the ​brain ​of ​a ​veteran ​and ​just ​a ​very ​curious ​guy. ​And ​he ​was ​able ​to ​take ​that ​advice ​and ​put ​it ​to ​work ​in ​his ​game. ​And he ​was ​a ​very ​talented, ​very ​curious ​​player ​and ​really ​made ​an ​impact ​on ​the ​league ​very, ​very ​quickly.

Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in that 1994 campaign, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1998 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.

Rodriguez is still unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use, which came after his time in Seattle.

