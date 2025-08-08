Which Pitcher Would Start Game 1 of a Playoff Series For Seattle Mariners?
At 63-53, the Seattle Mariners enter play on Friday in possession of the second wild card in the American League playoff picture. They are just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West as well.
And look, Seattle has to handle its business over the final 46 games of the season in order to actually clinch a playoff berth, but let's have a little fun looking ahead.
Which M's pitcher would start Game 1 of a playoff series, if the team had its full complement of choices?
My choice
At this point, my choice would be Bryan Woo. An All-Star this season, Woo has been the best and most consistent starter for Seattle. At 9-6 with a 3.02 ERA, he's generally found a way to limit damage. Having gone six innings or more in all 22 of his starts, he's been efficient with his pitch count and will be able to save a bullpen for the rest of a series in all likelihood.
I asked ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about this question, and told him my stance. Here was his answer:
But I think that, if the relationship with the manager and the players is about, 'okay, what's our best chance to win today', then the other pitchers will be okay with that. If it's about stature, and it's about Luis Castillo's track record and 'he's the leader of the staff' and about comfort level, like, I don't know, Brian Woo. I'm not around the Mariners every single day, so I can't tell you how he feels about it. But there are certainly guys who feel better about pitching a game two or three than a game one. That would all factor in. But I think in terms of performance, what you're saying is absolutely reasonable.
Luis Castillo
To Olney's point, Castillo is the elder statesman on the staff, and he has the respect of his manager of rotation mates. Does Wilson defer to the longtime leader of the staff? Furthermore, Castillo started Game 1 of the 2022 wild card series, which the Mariners won. He also started Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros, pitching very well also.
George Kirby
Kirby has been more uneven this season, entering the weekend at 7-5 with a 4.04 ERA. He's had the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in baseball in each of the last two seasons, so his ability to throw strikes is certainly necessary in the playoffs. Furthermore, he dominated the Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 ALDS, throwing seven shutout innings, so playoff experience is on his side.
Logan Gilbert
Also uneven this season because of injury, Gilbert is just 3-4 with a 3.35 ERA. However, he has the best strikeout stuff on the M's staff. The best way to limit damage is to not allow the other team to put the ball in play, and Gilbert does that better than anyone on the staff. He's fanned 118 batters in just 83.1 innings.
However, with just three quality starts, he can't be counted on going deep into games, at least not yet.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the chase for the American League West crown and much more, including the idea of giving Randy Arozarena a contract extension. Furthermore, we're joined by Everett AquaSox manager Zach Vincej, who talked about a great season down on the farm. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.