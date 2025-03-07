Which Seattle Mariners Players Are Rated Highest in New MLB The Show Video Game?
The player ratings are out for the newest version of the MLB The Show video game franchise! The game comes out for good on March 18, but for those who order digitally, it's March 14, meaning we are just a week away from being able to play the 2025 edition.
One of the most successful sports video game franchises ever, The Show is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
The Show's official social media account released the top five rated players for each team earlier this week, so let's check in on the Seattle Mariners rankings:
Julio Rodriguez is the highest-rated M's player at 90 overall, with George Kirby checking in at 89, Logan Gilbert at 88, Cal Raleigh at 86 and Bryan Woo at 85.
It's not surprising to see the M's top five led by pitchers, as Seattle has one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball. However, it is mildly surprising to see Kirby ahead of Gilbert, considering Gilbert made the All-Star team last year and led the league in innings pitched. Furthermore, not seeing Andres Munoz in the top five is somewhat surprising, considering he also made the All-Star team a year and has become one of the better relievers in the American League.
At the end of the day, these rankings don't really matter, but players do tend to notice them and it becomes a discussion point around various leagues.
The Mariners open up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
