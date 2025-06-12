Who Can Seattle Mariners Acquire at Trade Deadline to Help at First Base?
If the Seattle Mariners are going to add to their offense at the trade deadline, first base is a logical position to upgrade at.
And according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, there are two names that make sense for Seattle at the position: Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles and Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Per Rosenthal:
The Red Sox rank 19th in OPS at first base, the Mariners 25th and the Giants 29th. Boston’s Triston Casas is out for the season, and Rafael Devers is still unlikely to play first. Seattle’s Rowdy Tellez entered Wednesday with 10 homers, but a .253 on-base percentage.
About O'Hearn:
The 31-year-old is an eight-year veteran of the Kansas City Royals and Orioles. He's hitting .308 this season with nine homers and 26 RBIs. Lifetime, he's a .251 hitter. He's a free agent at the end of the season.
We recently spoke with Buster Olney of ESPN on the Refuse to Lose podcast, who said that O'Hearn will be a popular name at the deadline.
And Ryan O'Hearn is going to be a guy who absolutely is going to draw a lot of attention in the sport, and he would be a perfect fit for the Mariners and what they need and what they want
About Naylor:
The 27-year-old has long been connected to the Mariners, but the D-backs traded for him this past offseason. He's also a free agent at the end of the season, but he's put together a year that would cause the price to be significant.
He's hitting .302 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. He just beat the Mariners with a walk-off grand slam on Monday night.
Per the Diamondbacks on social media:
After sweeping the Mariners, Arizona is now 34-34. There's no indication that they want to sell at this point.
The Mariners are 33-34 and have lost eight of their last nine. They will be back in action on Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park.
