ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Trade Target is 'Going to Draw a Lot of Attention'
Earlier this week, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan described Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Ryan O'Hearn as the ideal trade target for the Seattle Mariners this summer.
Despite sweeping the Mariners this week, the O's are still 25-36 and 7.5 games back in the wild card race, so they could become sellers. O'Hearn is hitting .326 with nine homers, 23 RBIs and a .411 on-base percentage. Seattle has gotten subpar production at first base from Rowdy Tellez, Donovan Solano and Luke Raley.
Speaking on Thursday's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney had this to say:
So what I've heard from general managers this week is that there's not really that much conversation going on. Actual teams that are out there saying, 'hey, we're ready to move,' other than the teams that are clearly in rebuild mode: Miami, Colorado, the White Sox. The problem, though, and I've heard this from so many executives, they feel that those teams that are sellers now really don't have that much to offer.
So everyone's waiting for a team like the Diamondbacks to declare themselves. They've been a big disappointment so far. The Orioles clearly have. The Red Sox are an interesting team. I agree with Jeff...And the Orioles, while they've had a couple good days against the Mariners, they're still way behind the pack. They don't really have a lot of pitching. It would make sense at some point if they become sellers. And Ryan O'Hearn is going to be a guy who absolutely is going to draw a lot of attention in the sport, and he would be a perfect fit for the Mariners and what they need and what they want. But I don't believe at this moment that those are active conversations going on with the Orioles and other teams.
You can hear the full interview with Olney in the player below.
The Mariners will play the Angels on Friday night at 6:38 p.m. PT.
