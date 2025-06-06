Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Trade Target is 'Going to Draw a Lot of Attention'

Earlier this week, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan listed Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles as an ideal trade fit for the M's. We asked Buster Olney of ESPN about that fit on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 3.
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 3. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan described Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Ryan O'Hearn as the ideal trade target for the Seattle Mariners this summer.

Despite sweeping the Mariners this week, the O's are still 25-36 and 7.5 games back in the wild card race, so they could become sellers. O'Hearn is hitting .326 with nine homers, 23 RBIs and a .411 on-base percentage. Seattle has gotten subpar production at first base from Rowdy Tellez, Donovan Solano and Luke Raley.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney had this to say:

So ​what ​I've ​heard ​from ​general ​managers ​this ​week ​is ​that ​there's ​not ​really ​that ​much ​conversation ​going ​on. ​Actual ​teams ​that ​are ​out ​there ​saying, ​'hey, ​we're ​ready ​to ​move,' other ​than ​the ​teams ​that ​are ​clearly ​in ​rebuild ​mode: ​Miami, ​Colorado, ​the ​White ​Sox. ​The ​problem, ​though, and ​I've ​heard ​this ​from ​so ​many ​executives, ​they ​feel ​that ​those ​teams ​that ​are ​sellers ​now ​really ​don't ​have ​that ​much ​to ​offer. ​

So ​everyone's ​waiting ​for ​a ​team ​like ​the ​Diamondbacks ​to ​declare ​themselves. ​They've ​been ​a ​big ​disappointment ​so ​far. ​The ​Orioles ​clearly ​have. ​The ​Red ​Sox ​are ​an ​interesting ​team. ​​I ​agree ​with ​Jeff...And ​the ​Orioles, ​while ​they've ​had ​a ​couple ​good ​days ​against ​the ​Mariners, ​they're ​still ​way ​behind ​the ​pack. They ​don't ​really ​have ​a ​lot ​of ​pitching. ​It ​would ​make ​​sense ​at ​some ​point ​if ​they ​become ​sellers. ​And ​Ryan ​O'Hearn ​is ​going ​to ​be ​a ​guy ​who ​absolutely ​is ​going ​to ​draw ​a ​lot ​of ​attention ​in ​the ​sport, ​and ​he ​would ​be ​a ​perfect ​fit ​for ​the ​Mariners ​and ​what ​they ​need ​and ​what ​they ​want. ​But ​I ​don't ​believe ​at ​this ​moment ​that ​those ​are ​active ​conversations ​going ​on ​with ​the ​Orioles ​and ​other ​teams.

You can hear the full interview with Olney in the player below.

The Mariners will play the Angels on Friday night at 6:38 p.m. PT.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT Part 1: After a poor series sweep against the Baltimore Orioles, we just couldn't wait. Brady had to go live on Thursday to talk about the M's change in offensive approach and the little things that have added up over the last week. He lets off some steam heading into the weekend. CLICK HERE:

NEW PODCAST IS OUT Part 2: Brady is back on Friday for a regularly scheduled episode in which he talks with former Mariners catcher Scott Bradley about the 35th anniversary of catching Randy Johnson's no-hitter in 1990, being part of the early M's teams, his memories of Ken Griffey Jr. and much more. CLICK HERE:

WORKING BACK: Luke Raley, out with an oblique issue, is working back and looks ready to start a rehab assignment. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News