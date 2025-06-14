Why Isn't Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Getting Elbow Surgery?
Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller is now on the injured list for the second time in a month. It's listed as right elbow inflammation for Miller, who is battling a bone spur in that elbow. He's spoken of discomfort all season and the first injured list stint, which featured a cortisone shot, didn't work as hoped.
He's now taken the step of getting a PRP injection and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks if all goes well. However, several fans and pundits have wondered why Miller hasn't gotten surgery to remove the spur, even if it costs him the rest of the season.
Speaking on Friday, general manager Justin Hollander addressed that with the media:
"So the conversations about surgery or no surgery, that's between the player and the doctor. The Mariners don't really get involved in that. The order of operation is that Bryce sees our doctors and they make a recommendation. Often times, particularly with orthopedic injuries, players will want a second opinion. Dr. (Keith) Meister is one of the best, if not the best, orthopedists in the country... The player then goes to see that doctor, the doctor and Bryce conversation and then they tell us what they decide, so in Dr. Meister's estimation, and in our doctor's estimation, the PRP was the better way to go. We don't want to have surgery just to have surgery, so that's how that conversation went. It's not really up to us to say 'we think you should have surgery.' It's a human being and we're not in the business of telling human beings to have surgeries that their doctors say they don't need right now."
After going 12-8 with a sterling 2.94 ERA last season, Miller is just 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA.
The Mariners are 34-34 entering play on Saturday and will take on the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the position that the M's front office "deserved" to get pummeled by Eugenio Suarez this week. Furthermore, he discusses Bryce Miller's injury, Luke Raley's pending return, Logan Gilbert's pending return and how the M's forfeited their big advantage in the schedule. Also, Buster Olney of ESPN stops by for a rare Friday conversation, discussing his "birds-eye" view of the M's. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just a week ago. CLICK HERE:
FURIOUS GEORGE IS BACK: George Kirby made Mariners history on Sunday with a dominant performance against the Angels. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.