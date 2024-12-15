Young Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Set to Earn Big Chunk of Change
The starting rotation was the undisputed strength of the Seattle Mariners in 2024.
The rotation led the league in total quality starts and was the only group that had four pitchers start 30 or more games.
The roster was bolstered by the emergence of two second-year pitchers who took tremendous steps as major league players. And one of them got a pretty sizable payday as a result.
The list of players who earned pre-arbitration bonuses was released Dec. 13 and Bryce Miller was one of the biggest earners among Seattle players.
According to the list of bonus money earners, Miller earned $497,306 for his efforts during his sophomore season. Just above him was teammate Julio Rodriguez, who earned a bonus of $509,957.
Miller had arguably the best individual season among the Mariners' elite rotation. He had a 2.94 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 180.1 innings pitched across 31 starts. He also finished with a 0.98 WHIP.
Miller is set to earn $800,000 in pre-arbitration in 2025, according to Spotrac.
The amount players receive in the pre-arbitration bonus is based off where they finish in award voting or a formula based on WAR. Miller finished the season with a 3.4 bWAR (Baseball Reference WAR) and a 2.8 fWAR (FanGraphs WAR).
Miller improved on his 4.32 ERA from his rookie season in 2023 and started six more games than he did his first year in his majors.
Based on the improvement he made in his second season, Miller could very well earn a much more significant bonus in 2026 and a bigger salary in his first year of arbitration.
