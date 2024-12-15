Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley Gets Rewarded For Career-Best Season
The Seattle Mariners missed out on the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years and had their postseason fate decided in the final week of the season for the fourth consecutive time.
Despite this, there were some bright spots for the Mariners. On top of having the best starting rotation in baseball, several players had career-resurgent or career-best seasons.
The list of earnings for pre-arbitration bonus pools was released on Dec. 13, and several Seattle players were included on that list.
Outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley had a career-best year in 2024. He batted .243 with a career-best 22 home runs and 58 RBIs.
Per the list of bonus recipients, Raley is set to earn $312,989 in the pre-arbitration bonus pool. The bonus amount is based on rewards. For those that didn't win or place in awards, the bonuses are determined based on a WAR formula.
Raley had a 3.2 bWAR (Baseball Reference WAR) and a 2.3 fWAR (FanGraphs WAR).
Raley is up for pre-arbitration in 2025 and is set to earn $800,000 according to Spotrac. He's up for his first year of arbitration in 2026.
Raley played a career-high 137 games in 2024 and is set to have an extended role with the team in 2025. Raley stepped into a role as the fourth outfielder and was one of two platoon bats at first base with current free agent Justin Turner.
Raley will likely play a similar number if not more games in 2025 than he did in 2024. And the Mariners will likely benefit from his power.
