Chicago Cubs Interested in Making a Move That Could Affect Seattle Mariners
A little more than two weeks until 2025 begins, the Seattle Mariners are still working to improve their major league roster.
The Mariners went through Winter Meetings without making a trade. Albeit, not without a lot of rumors and chatter.
There were many reports floating around that Seattle could move veteran starting pitcher Luis Castillo. And the rumors have continued in the days after the Winter Meetings.
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that talks between the Mariners and Boston Red Sox have progressed to the point that Seattle reached out to Castillo's agent, Rafa Nieves, about whether or not the three-time All-Star would waive his no-trade clause.
Other reports have said that the Mariners haven't gone past the exploratory stages in talks involving Castillo. Other bits of news have said that Castillo is being discussed as a trade piece with other teams like the Chicago Cubs.
And per a recent report, the Cubs could make a move with the Miami Marlins that might affect a potential swap between Seattle and Chicago.
Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are interested in acquiring Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.
Luzardo is coming off a down and injury-plagued 2024. He was out after June 19 with a "lumbar stress reaction." He had a 5.00 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched in 12 starts.
Luzardo is much cheaper than Castillo, which could make Chicago more inclined to pursue him in a potential deal. Luzardo is estimated to earn $8.6 million in his third year of arbitration, according to Spotrac, and is under one more year of team control in 2026. Castillo, for comparison, is set to earn $72.45 million over the next three years with a $25 million vesting option for 2028.
The Mariners have been rumored to have inquired about second baseman Nico Hoerner and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. But Luzardo does offer the team some multi-year coverage in the starting rotation at a cheaper cost.
And that might mean that one potential trade partner could be off the board for Seattle.
