12 Potential Mariners September Call-Ups to Watch Ahead of Roster Expansion

September roster expansion isn’t the clubhouse invasion it once was. The Mariners get two additional active-roster spots on Sept. 1, taking them from 26 to 28 players with a ceiling of 14 pitchers.

The Mariners are going to use those spots like a contender. Add another way to create offense in a tight game and another arm Dan Wilson can trust in the bullpen. Every addition should give the Mariners something they can use on any given night.

The names do not all arrive through the same door. Most are traditional call-up options from the minors. However, Brendan Donovan and Matt Brash would be IL activations if cleared. They still belong in this conversation because their health could rearrange the board before Seattle makes a single promotion.

Potential Mariners September Call-Ups and IL Returns

Mariners September Roster Options: Hitters

Michael Arroyo

Leo Rivas

Ryan Bliss

Lázaro Montes

Brendan Donovan

Mariners September Roster Options: Pitchers

Matt Brash

Nolan Kingham

Nick Davila

Robinson Ortiz

Josh Simpson

Troy Taylor

Troy Watson

Arroyo is the favorite among the true call-up possibilities. He can move between second base and the outfield, and brings a right-handed bat the M’s desperately need. He offers more upside than an ordinary end-of-the-bench placeholder. The Mariners could give him selective starts, use him against left-handed pitching and retain enough defensive flexibility to maneuver late in games.

We shouldn’t be surprised if Bliss pushes his way into the picture as well. Through Aug. 27, Bliss has slashed .241/.330/.391 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven steals without being caught through 21games. The production doesn’t suggest a call-up, but where he’s playing defensively could say otherwise. Bliss appeared at shortstop in 14 games and second base in seven while also seeing time at third base and center field.

Donovan is the hitter who could settle the debate without being called up at all. He was placed on the seven-day concussion IL retroactive to Aug. 22 and was still experiencing symptoms as of Aug. 25. If his recovery aligns with roster expansion, Seattle gets back a versatile regular instead of searching for a substitute.

Brash carries the same uncertainty and even more late-inning upside. He had been hoping for an early-September return from his right lat strain, although the Mariners hadn’t established a rehab-assignment timeline as of Aug. 25. It would be surprising if he’s activated by Sept. 1, but with the Mariners trying to gain ground in the AL West, don’t be surprised if he’s activated after one rehab appearance.