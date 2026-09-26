Ace Reese’s Breakout Gives the Mariners Another Potential Star Prospect

Ace Reese has been another bright spot in the Seattle Mariners farm system. He arrived in professional baseball and immediately started hammering Single-A pitching. Seattle’s first-round pick finished his 21-game debut with a .440/.530/.667 slash line, eight doubles, three home runs and a 1.197 OPS. He reached base in more than half of his plate appearances. And to cap it off, Baseball America called him the best debut hitter from the 2026 draft class.

We’re not going to say the guy is about to be a certified All-Star. Plenty of college draft picks debut and immediately crush lower-minor league pitching. Reese still gave us more than a three-week heater to admire. His debut showed why the Mariners were thrilled to find him available with the 24th overall pick.

Ace Reese Brought More Than Raw Power to the Mariners

Outside of the .440 batting average. The 19 walks against 12 strikeouts tell us about where he’s landed. He’s 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds with tremendous pop. The Mariners were wise to draft him after he hit 45 home runs across his final two seasons at Mississippi State. The biggest surprise was how little he gave away.

Young power hitters often spend their first professional season chasing spin and learning how quickly pitchers will exploit impatience. Reese controlled his plate appearances from the beginning. Baseball America found that more than half of his balls in play came off the bat between five and 30 degrees, allowing him to create damage without relying on cheap ground-ball singles or wild swings.

The Mariners Should Follow Reese’s Bat Wherever It Leads

Third base remains the messy part of the evaluation. Reese committed 10 errors in 17 games at the position. Honestly…that’s not good. But we knew the defense was flawed walking into it. He needs cleaner footwork and steadier hands. A lot of repetitions should help. Third base carries more defensive value, and abandoning the experiment after three weeks would accomplish nothing.

It’s not illogical to think Reese may eventually move across the diamond. His range and quickness could push him toward first base or left field. And his large frame makes first base an especially reasonable possibility as he gets older.

That outcome would raise the offensive standard. If he moves to first base, he’d definitely need to mash. Fortunately, Reese’s first professional season gave us reason to believe his bat could carry that burden.

The priority here is to continue building the best complete player. If Reese improves enough to stay at the hot corner, the Mariners will have a powerful left-handed hitter at a premium position. If he moves to first, they could still have a dangerous run producer capable of anchoring the middle of a lineup. Nobody will care where Reese stood on draft night if he keeps hitting.

Twenty-one games haven’t completed his development or answered every scouting question. But they did let the Mariners know that they have another young hitter with star-level upside and an offensive foundation worth following.