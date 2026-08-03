Angels-Blue Jays Jose Soriano Trade Clears Major Hurdle for the Mariners

The Mariners have caught a bit of a break. But they still have their own work to do. The Los Angeles Angels are trading José Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Angels will reportedly receive shortstop Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero.

Toronto gets a proven major-league starter. And they’ll get him strangely after they just dealt Kevin Gausman to the Cubs. The Angels get three players who might help them later. And the Mariners get one of the toughest pitchers in their division removed from their path.

We’ll take what we can get. This one is good for the Mariners, bad for Mike Trout. Soriano is a 27-year-old who owns a 9-6 record with a 3.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 127 strikeouts over 123 innings this season. His ERA ranks ninth in the AL, and opponents are batting just .217 against him.

He’s a flamethrower who misses barrels and generates weak contact. And now, after enjoying a major breakout season, he’s the AL East’s problem.

Jose Soriano Trade Makes Mariners’ September Schedule Easier

Seven of Seattle’s final 12 games are against the Angels, including four consecutive games at T-Mobile Park to close the regular season. They don’t have the luxury of dismissing any opponent, even one sitting at the bottom of their division. The Mariners have spent too much of this season giving away winnable games and making their road back to the postseason unnecessarily steep. Every advantage matters now.

Not facing Soriano during those seven games is a real one. The M’s won in their meeting on June 30, tagging him for three earned runs over five innings in an 8-3 victory. Even then, Soriano struck out nine Mariners.

Removing that kind of pitcher from a September series changes the landscape. The Mariners no longer have to prepare for a starter capable of dominating for seven innings.

Angels’ Jose Soriano Trade Signals a Full-Scale Roster Teardown

This trade has an impact beyond Seattle’s remaining schedule because Soriano is under club control through 2028. The Angels traded a legitimate rotation cornerstone who could have spent two more seasons being a threat to the Mariners.

Los Angeles is choosing projection over production. Nimmala was the Blue Jays' No. 2 prospect, a talented shortstop and the centerpiece of a strong return, but prospects remain promises. Soriano is already an effective major-league starter.

The Angels are admitting that their current roster isn’t close enough. They’re resetting the clock while Seattle is trying to win with its established core. The Mariners want to contend right now. The Angels are moving their assets and looking to contend somewhere down the road.

Toronto clearly sees Soriano differently. The Blue Jays are betting his next two seasons can help them return to relevance. That may eventually create another obstacle for Seattle in the broader AL picture, especially after they ended the Mariners’ 2025 season in Game 7 of the ALCS.

Seattle still has to handle its own business. The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. PST. This trade will not fix an inconsistent offense, protect a late lead or deliver a postseason berth by itself. However, it does remove a major obstacle from a stretch of the schedule that could determine Seattle’s season.