Tarik Skubal Injury Gives Mariners an Unsettling Reminder About Their Pitching Depth

Tarik Skubal is headed for arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow after his arm locked up. Detroit doesn’t yet have a firm timetable for his return, though the procedure has historically cost pitchers roughly two to three months. Skubal was scratched from his scheduled start against the Red Sox after a flare-up, five days after an earlier scare against the Braves.

That is a Tigers problem first. It’s a brutal one, too. Skubal is one of the best pitchers on the planet, the kind of ace who changes how a team feels every fifth day. Before the injury, he had a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings, and the Tigers were trying to build their season around the kind of certainty he usually provides.

But for the Mariners, this should still feel familiar in a different way. Because every time we start talking ourselves into the idea that Seattle has too many starters, baseball tends to clear its throat.

That doesn’t mean the Mariners should build their entire roster plan around fear. But it does mean they should be careful about treating rotation depth like clutter just because Emerson Hancock has forced his way into a bigger conversation.

And, to be clear, Hancock has absolutely forced it. He just struck out a career-high 14 batters without a walk against the Royals, lowered his ERA to a team-best 2.59, and pushed his strikeout total to 46, the most on the Mariners. With Bryce Miller’s return from the injured list looming, Hancock’s rotation status already seemed locked up before that start, and after it, “it’s a certainty.”

Hancock has taken what originally looked like a temporary opportunity and turned it into a real baseball problem for Seattle. For weeks now, the temptation has been obvious. If Hancock is this good, and if Bryce Miller is eventually coming back, then somebody has to go somewhere. The baseball brain wants order and clean boxes. Baseball almost never works that way.

Tigers place LHP Tarik Skubal on the injured list with loose bodies in his left elbow. pic.twitter.com/cKtyCmyc0V — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026

The Mariners’ Rotation Crunch Is Exactly the Kind of Problem They Should Be Protecting

The Mariners’ pitching depth looks like a luxury right now because the picture is crowded. Hancock is pitching like he belongs. Miller is working his way back. Kade Anderson is already exciting enough in the minors that people want to start daydreaming about his timeline. The front five, when healthy, and without the ongoing struggles with Luis Castillo, still gives Seattle the kind of foundation most teams would trip over themselves to have.

But the trick is that the phrase is always when healthy. Skubal’s injury is a reminder that the phrase does a lot of work. Detroit went from having one of the most bankable aces in the American League to suddenly staring at uncertainty. The Tigers can talk about timelines, replacements and internal options, but there’s no version of losing Skubal for any real stretch that feels clean.

That is why the Mariners should not be in a hurry to solve their “too many starters” issue just because the first version of the question feels inconvenient. There’s no reason to rush Kade Anderson. It’s May. Let him keep developing. The Mariners do not need to act like every exciting minor-league start is an emergency signal to clear a major-league runway.

There is also no reason to force a trade conversation around an established arm just because Hancock’s breakout is making the room tighter. If anything, Hancock’s emergence should make Seattle feel better about the floor of the staff, not more reckless about thinning it.

That’s the uncomfortable balance here. The Mariners should absolutely reward performance. Hancock has earned more than polite applause and a “thanks for keeping the seat warm.” He has earned a real place in the rotation conversation. Maybe more than that. But the Mariners should also remember that the season is long, and starting pitching depth disappears faster than a two-run lead with the bottom of the bullpen up.

We have seen this movie too many times to pretend otherwise.

So when one of the AL’s true aces needs elbow surgery, Seattle shouldn’t just shrug because he plays for Detroit. The takeaway is that they should be smart. They should let Hancock keep making the decision harder. And they should let Miller finish his rehab properly. MLB.com reported in April that Miller would need the full 30-day rehab allotment granted to pitchers as he built back up from his oblique issue, which is another reminder that even a return timeline can be more complicated than a calendar date.

And they should think very carefully before treating pitching depth as the obvious place to deal from. The Mariners have a rotation strength worth protecting. Skubal’s injury is just the latest reminder that in this sport, depth is only excess until the day it becomes survival.