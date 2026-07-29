Mariners Trade Rumors Point to Emerson Hancock Deal Before the Deadline

The Mariners finally have more starting pitching than they can reasonably use, and Jeff Passan expects them to do something about it.

During his trade deadline preview on Youtube, Passan provided his thoughts on Emerson Hancock’s future.

“I do expect him to go.”

Several outlets have already reported that the Mariners are actively listening to offers for Hancock and Luis Castillo, with a growing possibility that one will be moved before the deadline.

The reasons Hancock could be the one are not complicated. Seattle has six major-league starters. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller are not expected to move. Castillo would be the cleaner subtraction for the Mariners, but the remaining money on his contract makes him considerably harder to trade. That leaves Hancock, who is inexpensive, productive and under club control through 2030. In other words, he is the pitcher another team will actually pay for.

The Better Emerson Hancock Pitches, the More Trade Value He Creates

Hancock has a 3.16 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 97 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings. Those are really legit numbers, and this presents a big opportunity for Seattle to sell high. He has an inconsistent history on the mound, and the Mariners have the depth to make this move.

That production, combined with four additional years of club control, makes Hancock one of Seattle’s most useful trade pieces. He can help a contender immediately without adding meaningful pressure to its payroll. He also fits a rebuilding club that wants its next competitive rotation to include somebody who has already proven he can retire major-league hitters.

It’s obvious why trading him feels uncomfortable. The Mariners waited years for Hancock to become this version of himself. He was the sixth overall pick in 2020, struggled with injuries and spent much of his early major-league career bouncing between Seattle and Tacoma. Now that everything has finally clicked, the organization might send him somewhere else.

The Mariners Have Already Built Their Succession Plan

Seattle can entertain this conversation because its pitching pipeline didn’t stop with the current rotation. They still have Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan, who are both ranked among the top overall prospects in baseball. Anderson has established himself as the sport’s top pitching prospect, while Sloan possesses the kind of high-octane arsenal that could eventually place him near the front of a major-league rotation.

Neither guy is going to be Hancock’s immediate replacement. Unless the Mariners somehow move both Hancock and Castillo. It’s fair to think their rotation will go back to the traditional five to complete the season.

The Mariners need enough offense to reach October and give those starters a lead once they get there. That has been the problem all season. Seattle’s lineup is too vulnerable against left-handed pitching, and Passan indicated that the club would prefer to acquire a right-handed bat. The outfield market apparently offers limited help, which could push the Mariners toward an infielder.

Wherever that hitter plays, he needs to be able to hit lefties. Trading Hancock for a rental platoon bat would be a waste of Seattle’s best realistic trade chip. The Mariners need someone capable of staying in the lineup against both right-handed and left-handed pitching. Ideally, that player would remain under club control beyond this season. Hancock’s value demands more than a temporary patch.

There is no reason to make this more complicated than it is. If Seattle wants a meaningful bat, it will have to surrender a meaningful player. Emerson Hancock looks increasingly likely to be that player.